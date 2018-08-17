Rapper Young Thug arrested on weapons charge at album event in LA

Rapper Young Thug was arrested after police found a concealed firearm inside his car in Los Angeles, officers have said.

The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was held on a weapons possession charge, officer Drake Madison said.

He was being held on 35,000 dollar (£27,000) bail.

Mr Madison said several hundred people had gathered outside a Dave & Buster’s sports bar in the Hollywood area, where the rapper was hosting an event for a new album.