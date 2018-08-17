Sadiq Khan to ask crisis planners to examine risks of no-deal Brexit

Sadiq Khan is set to instruct crisis planners to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, it has been reported.

The Mayor of London said he had been left with “no choice” but to instruct the London resilience forum, which usually works on contingency plans for terrorism attacks and disasters such as the Grenfell Tower fire, to start examining the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

The body, which is made up of 170 organisations including the emergency services, local authorities and the NHS, would assess whether London is at risk of medicine and food shortages in the event of a no-deal.

Mr Khan, in an interview with the Guardian, claimed that the Government was being “held hostage by the hard-Brexit zealots in Parliament” that made a no-deal Brexit more likely.