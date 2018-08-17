Search for missing teenager on Scottish island

Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen outside her school on the Isle of Lewis.

Hannah Mackenzie, 17, was reported missing in Stornoway on Thursday evening following the first day back at school after the summer holidays on the Western Isles.

She was last seen in her school uniform outside the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway at around 4pm on Thursday.

She was reported missing later in the evening with searches focusing in the grounds of Lews Castle following a potential sighting in the area on Thursday evening.