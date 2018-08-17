Serb-Russian youth camp closed after outcry over military training for children

Police in Serbia have closed a summer youth camp organised by Russian and Serbian far-right groups on a mountain in the west of the country.

The camp on Mount Zlatibor saw children as young as 12 dressed in military uniforms being trained by Russian and Serbian instructors on how to use guns and knives.

A similar exercise was undertaken last year in Russia.

Serbian interior minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said the camp was dismantled after a public outcry “because of possible abuse of children”, and the participants were sent home.