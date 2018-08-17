Six released on bail after four teenagers stabbed in London fight

Six teenagers who were arrested over a fight that left four boys with stab wounds have been released on bail.

Two of the victims remained in hospital on Friday night. One’s condition was downgraded from critical and both are now considered stable after the brawl in Camberwell, south London.

Five of those bailed were released without charge while one, a 15-year-old boy who was not named, has been charged with possessing a blade and cannabis, Scotland Yard said.

All of the boys, aged between 15 and 16, had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm over the fight on the Elmington Estate, near where a drill rapper was recently stabbed to death.