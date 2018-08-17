Sony sells three million PlayStation VR headsets

PlayStation VR has sold more than three million units, maker Sony has revealed.

The virtual reality headset, which plugs directly into PlayStation 4 consoles to play games and take part in experiences, was first released in 2016.

Sony also announced more than 21 million VR games have been sold alongside the headset since its launch.

The gaming giant used the announcement to also tease two new virtual reality games coming out later this year, including boxing game Creed: Rise To Glory, which will place players in the ring and into the gloves of Adonis Creed – son of Apollo Creed of the Rocky Balboa movie franchise.