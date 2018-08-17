Sturgeon meets Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 contestants

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has met contestants in the Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 competition which is being held in Scotland for the first time. Eighteen young musicians aged 18-21 are taking part in the biennial competition which is being held in Edinburgh as part of the Edinburgh International Festival programme. All competing musicians will take part in a semi-final elimination round in which they perform a chamber recital at the Festival Theatre Studio on August 18 and 19. Six candidates will then be selected by an expert jury to perform on Thursday August 23 at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, where they will be accompanied by the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra under its Chief Conductor, Thomas Dausgaard, in the competition final which will be broadcast live on BBC 2 Scotland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The winner of Eurovision Young Musicians 2018 will be decided by an international panel of “classical music luminaries” including American conductor Marin Alsop and Scottish composer Sir James MacMillan. The musicians, representing 18 countries, will play a wide range of instruments ranging from the violin to the harp, cello and flute. Ms Sturgeon said: “Congratulations to the 18 young musicians who have made it through to the finals of this prestigious competition. “Scotland is renowned for its world leading festivals which celebrate culture and attract visitors from around the globe, so it’s an honour for the Edinburgh International Festival to host this fantastic showcase as part of its programme. “Good luck to each of the contestants, and I am sure their performances will reach out to and inspire audiences from across Europe.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.