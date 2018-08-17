Tesla boss Elon Musk says stress and workload taking heavy toll

Electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has admitted in a newspaper interview that stress is taking a heavy toll on him personally in what he calls an “excruciating” year. The New York Times said Mr Musk alternated between laughter and tears during the interview in which he said he was working up to 120 hours a week and sometimes takes Ambien to get to sleep. “This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career,” he said. “It was excruciating.”

The interview offered rare insights into Mr Musk’s personal life and thinking. He stood by his tweet last week saying he might take Tesla private and that he had secured the funding to do so. Asked if he regretted it, he said, “Why would I?” Mr Musk has a reputation for being an eccentric visionary. But his out-of-the-blue announcement of a potential $72 billion (£57 billion) buyout of the publicly held company raised a huge ruckus and pushed Tesla’s shares up 11% in a day, raising the company’s value by $6 billion (£4.7 billion). They have fallen back but remain elevated. The Wall Street Journal reported that government regulators have subpoenaed Mr Musk as they dig deeper into his disclosure of the potential buyout.

