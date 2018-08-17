Tributes to Sir Alex Fergusson at memorial service

Hundreds of people have attended a memorial service for former Holyrood Presiding Officer Sir Alex Fergusson. The former Conservative MSP died last month after a short illness at the age of 69. His life was remembered at a service at Kirkcudbright Parish Church, Dumfries and Galloway, on Friday.

Those attending included Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, Deputy First Minister John Swinney, current Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh and former Presiding Officer Lord David Steel. Scottish Secretary David Mundell said he was honoured to give a eulogy at what he described as a “moving but uplifting” service. He paid tribute to Sir Alex as a “loving husband and family man, true friend, self-identifying amateur politician, devoted constituency MSP, distinguished Presiding Officer of our Scottish Parliament, champion of rural Scotland and the most thoroughly decent man I’ve ever known”.

