Trump cancels military parade, blaming costs on Washington officials

On Twitter, President Trump accused local politicians of inflating the price gouging, although the projected $92 million (£72 million) cost was largely attributed to Pentagon costs for aircraft, equipment and personnel.

President Donald Trump has said he is cancelling his plans for a military parade through the streets of Washington because the price was “ridiculously high”.

President Trump tweeted “maybe we will do something next year when the cost comes WAY DOWN.”

The Defence Department had already said the parade would not happen this year.

President Trump had called for the patriotic show of force last year after watching France’s Bastille Day celebration in the centre of Paris at the invitation of the French president.

But the project has been beset with logistical hurdles, such as the damage heavy tanks would do to city streets and an exorbitant price tag.