Turkish finance chief tries to reassure investors on crisis

Turkey’s finance chief has tried to reassure thousands of international investors on a conference call, in which he pledged to fix the economic troubles that have seen the country spiral into a currency crisis.

The national currency recovered somewhat from record lows hit earlier this week, a day after Qatar pledged 15 billion dollars (£11 billion) in investments to help Turkey’s economy.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted by private media NTV as saying the economy would emerge stronger from the turmoil.

Mr Albayrak said Turkey’s banks are “healthy and strong” and that implementing structural reforms and maintain tight monetary policy to fight inflation remain a priority.

The minister ruled out any move to limit money flows — which is a possibility that worries investors — or any assistance from the International Monetary Fund, NTV said.

The lira had nosedived in recent weeks, hitting a record low of 7.24 this week, as investors worried about fundamental economic problems in the country and a diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.

Among the big concerns is that Turkey’s has amassed high levels of foreign debt to fuel growth in recent years. And as the currency drops, that debt becomes so much more expensive to repay, leading to potential bankruptcies.