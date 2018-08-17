UK Weather Forecast: Ex Tropical Storm Ernesco brings wet and windy weather to north Sat night.

This Evening and Tonight:Northern parts will be windy overnight. Rain will ease in northern Scotland but continue in Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England. The south and east will stay mostly dry and cloudy.

Saturday:The north will remain windy, with patchy rain easing for Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England. Remaining settled across the south and east, and warm in any sunshine.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Heavy rain is likely in the north on Sunday morning. Lighter rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday, but the south will stay mainly dry, warm, and rather humid throughout.