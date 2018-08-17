US threatens more sanctions in Turkey crisis

Turkey and the US have exchanged new threats of sanctions, keeping alive a diplomatic and financial crisis threatening the economic stability of the Nato country. Turkey’s lira fell again after trade minister Ruhsar Pekcan said her government would respond to any new trade duties, which Donald Trump threatened in an overnight tweet. The US president is taking issue with the continued detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces 35 years in prison on espionage and terror-related charges. Mr Trump wrote in a tweet late on Thursday: “We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!”

US Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin earlier said the US could put more sanctions on Turkey. The US has already imposed sanctions on two Turkish government ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports. Turkey retaliated with 533 million dollars (£419 million) of tariffs on some US imports — including cars, tobacco and alcoholic drinks — and said it would boycott US electronic goods. “We have responded to (US sanctions) in accordance to World Trade Organisation rules and will continue to do so,” Ms Pekcan told reporters on Friday.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to allow the central bank to raise interest rates Credit: Presidential Press Service/AP