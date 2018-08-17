UUP councillor Jim Rodgers faces Commissioner for Standards investigation

An Ulster Unionist representative on Belfast City Council is set to be summoned to a hearing with the Local Government Commissioner for Standards in Northern Ireland. Marie Anderson’s office made the announcement on Friday morning as Jim Rodgers faced a vote of no confidence in his chairmanship of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources (SPR) Committee. The date and time of the hearing has not yet been confirmed. It is understood the two matters are separate issues.

Mr Rodgers has declined to comment on either matter. The motion of no confidence at the SPR committee was carried with the support of the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein. UUP and DUP members of the committee voted against it. It was proposed by Alliance councillor Michael Long. Mr Long said he made the proposal over two issues during a period of disagreement over bonfires in east Belfast in July. There were rows over the height of a bonfire on the Bloomfield Walkway site in the run-up to July 11, when pyres across Northern Ireland are traditionally lit. Belfast City Council took a high court action against the Department for Infrastructure, which owns the land, to compel it to remove the pyre.

A smoking bonfire in east Belfast Credit: PA