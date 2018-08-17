Van takes shortcut for barbecue and narrowly misses passenger jet

Footage has been released showing the unbelievable moment a van narrowly misses a passenger plane.

The reason? To get to an employee’s barbecue, of course.

The plane with 50 passengers and three crew members on board was taking off from Missouri's Springfield-Branson National Airport.

With seconds to spare, the van cleared the plane’s path.

A report obtained by the Springfield News-Leader shows the van's driver said he decided to cross the runway to make the barbecue in time.

He said a ground controller had cleared him to cross the runway, but halfway across he saw the plane coming down the runway.

The airport on Wednesday issued a statement that an internal review is underway, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.