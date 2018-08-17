Widespread confusion about cancer symptoms, poll shows

Widespread confusion about cancer symptoms is leading to delayed diagnoses and irregular self-examinations, according to new research. Two in five Britons have never checked for common cancers while a similar amount are unclear what to check for, a Bupa survey found. One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, but 42% are confused about what to check for when it comes to common cancers such as skin, bowel or lung. The study found 45% said it is hard to remember the warning signs or physical changes they should look for, and as a result, two in five (38%) have never checked themselves.

A consultant analysing a mammogram Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

Less than half (48%) said they look for symptoms of cancer at least once a month. The findings show that awareness varies greatly between types of cancer, with 45% of women checking for breast cancer at least once a month and a third (34%) of men regularly check for testicular cancer. Symptoms of bladder and pancreatic cancer are far less known and understood, however.

