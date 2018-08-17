Woman has contact lens removed from her eye after 28 years

A woman had a contact lens removed from her eye, 28 years after it became stuck.

The woman, who is now aged 42, had sought medical help after after her left eyelid became swollen and droopy.

An MRI scan at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee showed she had a cyst, along with a rigid gas permeable (RGP) contact lens lodged in it.

It emerged that the woman, who has not been named, had been struck in the eye by a shuttlecock when she was 14, but thought her contact lens had been knocked out at the time.