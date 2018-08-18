Blair and May join tributes to ‘true statesman’ Kofi Annan

Tony Blair and Theresa May have joined politicians from around the world in paying tribute to former UN secretary general Kofi Annan, who has died at the age of 80. Mr Annan, who became the first black African to lead the world body, died on Saturday following a short illness, his foundation said. Mr Blair, whose time in No 10 coincided closely with Mr Annan’s tenure in office, said he had been a “true statesman”, while Mrs May said he had made a “huge contribution” to making the world a better place.

A career diplomat from Ghana, Mr Annan served two terms as secretary general from 1997 to 2006. In 2001, he was awarded the Nobel Peace prize in recognition of his efforts in fighting for human rights and revitalising the UN, having taken over when its reputation was at a low ebb. In the years that followed, he clashed with the Blair government and the US administration of George Bush over the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Tony Blair said Kofi Annan was a true statesman Credit: Chris Young/PA

He later described his failure to prevent the war – a conflict which he denounced as illegal – as the “darkest moment” of his time in office. Despite their differences on such a key issue, Mr Blair said they had remained good friends. “I’m shocked and distressed to hear the news about Kofi. He was a good friend whom I saw only weeks ago,” he said in a statement. “Kofi Annan was a great diplomat, a true statesman and a wonderful colleague who was widely respected and will be greatly missed.”

Mr Blair’s successor, Gordon Brown – who is currently the UN special envoy for global education, said Mr Annan had fought throughout his life against poverty, injustice and war. “Kofi Annan was a leader of leaders, a wonderful humanitarian and the most compassionate and caring of individuals,” he said. “Personally modest and always softly spoken, he was a titan amongst world statesman who saw wrong and righted it and who witnessed evil and always fought it.” Current Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Mr Annan had been “a guiding force for good.” “In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination,” he said. Mrs May said she had been saddened to learn of Mr Annan’s death and that her thoughts were with his family.

