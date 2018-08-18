British paraglider killed in mid-air collision

Both men were fatally injured in the smash, which happened at around midday.

Innes Powell, 54, crashed into Ukranian Igor Volov, 56, ahead of the final race of the British Open in Krusevo on Friday.

A respected British paraglider has been killed after colliding in mid-air with another pilot during a competition in Macedonia.

Mr Volov was declared dead at the scene, while Mr Powell died in a nearby hospital following resuscitation attempts, Macedonian Police said.

Tributes were paid to the British pilot by the Isle of Wight Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club (IOWHGPC), where he trained.

A statement from the chairman and committee said: “It is with regret that the IOWHGPC has been informed of a recent incident that took place at the British Open Paragliding Competition in Kusevo Macedonia where tragically Innes Powell was killed.

“The members and committee send their sincere and deep condolences to Sarah, Rosie and his family.

“Our thoughts are with them all at this dreadful time.”

Mr Powell was a well-known instructor who had decades of experience in competitive flying.

He was hailed a hero for once risking his life to save another paraglider when she crashed into a cliff ledge – a daring rescue that was retold in an episode of the 2008 Discovery Channel series True Heroes.

On Friday, he was travelling through a thermal air column when he first swung into Mr Volov, according to magazine Cross Country.

They managed to separate but were propelled into contact again “much harder”, a pilot quoted by the magazine said.