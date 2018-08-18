Concerns raised over ‘irresponsible’ growth in unconditional offers

Universities could be ordered to curb the soaring use of unconditional offers following concerns the practice is damaging for students. Almost 68,000 unconditional offers were made to 18-year-olds in England, Wales and Northern Ireland this year, compared to less than 3,000 five years ago, according to Ucas data. School and college leaders have called for an end to the practice, arguing that such offers can lead to students making less effort in their A-levels, which could damage their job prospects later on. Universities Minister Sam Gyimah has branded the rise in unconditional offers “irresponsible” and warned handing out them out to put “bums on seats” undermines the credibility of the university system.

EDUCATION Universities Credit: PA Graphics

It is understood the Department for Education (DfE) has asked the Office for Students, a new higher education watchdog, to look at the issue. The department said it expects the regulator “to take appropriate action”. There was intense competition among universities to attract students this year. Figures released on Thursday showed the total number of students accepted on to courses was down 1% compared with the same point in 2017. However the proportion of 18-year-olds being accepted on to courses broke records. Ucas data published on Thursday showed that in England, a record 27.9% of the 18-year-old population had been accepted on to courses, with a record 26.3% in Wales.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.