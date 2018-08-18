Euston station closing for three weekends

Euston station will be closed for three consecutive weekends, including the August bank holiday. There will be no trains to or from the London station on August 18-19, August 25-27 and September 1-2. Network Rail is urging West Coast main line passengers to avoid all but essential rail travel to and from the capital over the three weekends.

The station is closing as part of Britain’s Railway Upgrade Plan, which includes Network Rail replacing North Wembley junction – a major intersection on Europe’s busiest mixed-use railway. Martin Frobisher, route managing director for Network Rail’s London North Western route, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway but these three weekends are the least disruptive times to do it. “We have worked together for the past three years with train operators to carefully plan this closure of the railway in a way that minimises impact on customers. “It’s vital the track at North Wembley is replaced to continue to safely meet the huge demand of passenger and freight rail services on the West Coast main line. This work will result in better, more reliable journeys in future.”

