Facts and figures about the F-35 fighter jets

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is setting sail to the US to carry out flight trials with the supersonic F-35B Lightning II. Here are some facts and figures about the fighter jets which are based at RAF Marham in Norfolk: – The jet measures 51.2ft (15.6m) in overall length, has a wingspan of 35ft (10.7m) and a height of 14.3ft (4.36m).

– It has a top speed of 1.6 Mach or 1,200 mph, a Max G rating of 7G, and a combat radius of 518 miles (833km). – Lockheed Martin, the American company building the jet, describes its stealth capabilities as “unprecedented”. Its airframe design, advanced materials and other features make it “virtually undetectable to enemy radar”. – Britain has committed to a £9.1 billion programme to buy 48 of the jets by 2025 – with a pledge to purchase 138 – they will be jointly operated by Royal Air Force and Royal Navy pilots. – The F-35B jets are built from more than 300,000 individual parts. – The UK’s supersonic aircraft have been based in the US since their manufacture.

– There are six distributed aperture system sensors around the jet – two underneath, two on top of the aircraft and one either side of the nose. These infrared cameras feed real-time information and images into the pilot’s helmet, allowing them to see through the airframe. – All variants of the jets are mainly constructed on Lockheed Martin’s mile-long production line in Fort Worth, Texas. – It takes 58,000 man hours to build each F-35B. – The F-35 can launch from land, and will take off from HMS Queen Elizabeth via the skip jump ramp, which has been designed to optimise the launch. – Maximum thrust tops 40,000lb and the jet has a range of 900 nautical miles.

