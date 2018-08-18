Farage: I’m back on the road to challenge May’s Brexit plan

“Over the last few months, and particularly since the Chequers betrayal, scores of people have stopped me in the street to ask: ‘When are you coming back?’” he wrote.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, he said he had decided to act as it had become clear the “political class in Westminster” was determined to frustrate the 2016 referendum vote to leave he European Union.

The former Ukip leader said he would be “back on the road”, taking part in a battle bus tour by the Leave Means Leave group to oppose the Prime Minister’s Chequers plan.

Nigel Farage has announced his return to frontline political engagement, joining a campaign to overthrow Theresa May’s “fraudulent” Brexit blueprint.

Mr Farage’s return is another potential headache for Mrs May who is already facing bitter opposition to her Chequers proposals from a significant section of the Conservative Party.

In his article, Mr Farage said her plan would do nothing to enable the UK to take back control of its borders and fishing rights and to strike free trade deals around the world for “many years to come”.

“Theresa the Appeaser has produced a set of ideas that are nothing more than a cowardly sell-out. With all this in mind, now is the time for action,” he said.

He said he had decided to commit himself to the Leave Means Leave campaign following discussions with its founders, businessmen Richard Tice and John Longworth.

“It is now beyond doubt that the political class in Westminster and many of their media allies do not accept the EU referendum result,” he wrote.

“It is equally clear to me that, unless challenged, these anti-democrats will succeed in frustrating the result.

“Well, I’ve had enough of their lies, deceit and treachery. The time has come to teach them a lesson – one that they will never forget.”