Former civil rights leader calls for Stormont to be ‘bulldozed’

Former civil rights leader Bernadette McAliskey has called for Northern Ireland’s suspended parliament to be “bulldozed”. She criticised what she said were inadequate political efforts at Stormont to enshrine human rights and said people were benefiting from racism. Ms McAliskey became the youngest ever MP in Mid-Ulster in 1969 and has devoted much of her life to combating exclusion and helping minorities in Co Tyrone. She addressed a conference marking the first civil rights march 50 years ago from Coalisland to Dungannon.

Bernadette McAliskey, left, addresses the meeting Credit: Michael McHugh/PA

“We are on a hiding to nothing changing racism and sectarianism. “I run out of patience with that house on the hill. We deserve better and we should bulldoze the place.” Stormont has been suspended for months in a row between Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionists over identity issues like the Irish language. In the 1960s, Ms McAliskey was a leading figure in the student civil rights movement, which drew inspiration from similar action in the US. The Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association highlighted discrimination against Catholics over issues like jobs and housing and sought voting rights for all. Many unionists felt it aimed to create a united Ireland.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.