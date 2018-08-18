Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Kofi Annan, one of the world’s most celebrated diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations who rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general, has died. His foundation announced his death in a tweet, saying he died at the age of 80 after a short, unspecified illness.

Mr Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the UN. He served two terms as secretary-general from January 1997 to December 2006, capped nearly midway when he and the UN were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001. During his tenure, he presided over some of the worst failures and scandals at the world body, one of its most turbulent periods since its founding in 1945. Challenges from the outset forced him to spend much of his time struggling to restore its tarnished reputation.

His enduring moral prestige remained largely undented, however, both through charisma and by virtue of having negotiated with most of the powers in the world. When he departed from the UN, he left behind a global organisation far more aggressively engaged in peacekeeping and fighting poverty, setting the framework for the UN’s 21st-century response to mass atrocities and its emphasis on human rights and development. “Kofi Annan was a guiding force for good,” current secretary-general Antonio Guterres said.

Kofi Annan with Nelson Mandela in 2007 Credit: AP