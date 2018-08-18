Former United Nations chief and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Kofi Annan dies aged 80

Kofi Annan, the former secretary-general of the United Nations, had died at the age of 80, his family announced.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, jointly with the UN, in 2001, for his work reforming the organisation and for fighting for human rights.

His family said he "was a global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world".

He passed away in Switzerland "after a short illness", the family said in a statement.