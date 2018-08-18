In Pictures: Air show delights with festival of flight

The 100th anniversary of the RAF founding has been marked at the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight air show.

The Bromley airport was on the front line of the Battle of Britain, suffering numerous Luftwaffe attacks, and earning the motto “The Strongest Link” as host of several Spitfire squadrons in the Second World War.

The Red Arrows were part of the show before a Battle of Britain memorial flight including Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft.