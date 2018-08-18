Advertisement ITV Report 18 August 2018 at 5:45pm In Pictures: Wacky whiskers at British Beard and Moustache Championships Aarne Bielefeld attends the fourth British Beard and Moustache Championships (Danny Lawson/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images Beards and moustaches took centre stage at the fourth British Beard and Moustache Championships, held in Blackpool. Juegen Burkardt sported an appropriate moustache at the fourth British Beard and Moustache Championships in Blackpool Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Maxwell Newton sported a hipster effort at the Empress Ballroom Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Gilles Pollinen displayed a well-curled moustache Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Stuart Barrie sported a sharp beard Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Matthew Swain was dapper with a neat beard Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Matt Wall’s effort was very patriotic Credit: Danny Lawson/PA There were beards galore at the Championships Credit: Danny Lawson/PA James Dyer straightens his moustache Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Erwin Butsch stepped back in time Credit: Danny Lawson/PA The Championships attracted people from all over the country Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Russell Bristow went with the seaside theme Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Norbert Topf made a triple effort Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Last updated Sat 18 Aug 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit