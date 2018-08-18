Italy bridge death toll rises as more bodies pulled from rubble

Four more bodies have been found in the rubble of the Genoa bridge collapse, raising the death toll to 42, according to Italian media.

Genoa’s prefect’s office could not confirm the reports by the Ansa news agency and other Italian news media that the bodies were found by recovery workers overnight.

Ansa said three bodies were found in a car smashed under a huge block of concrete from the collapse on Tuesday.

It said they were three family members, including a nine-year-old girl, who had been travelling for a holiday when their car, with about 30 other vehicles, plunged when the bridge gave way.