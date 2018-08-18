Jim Sheridan suspended by Labour over comments on Jewish community

A former Labour MP has been suspended from the party over comments apparently made online about the Jewish community.

It comes after a social media post Jim Sheridan was allegedly responsible for which spoke of his loss of “respect and empathy” for the community amid the row about anti-Semitism.

The suspension of the former Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP, now a councillor in Renfrewshire, is understood to have happened on Saturday after a complaint was received.