Man charged with two counts of attempted murder following Westminster incident

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempting to murder members of the public and police officers by driving a car through crowds in Westminster.

Salih Khater, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, will appear in court facing two counts of attempted murder, following the incident outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

The Sudanese-born suspect, who is a British citizen, allegedly drove his vehicle into pedestrians before deliberately swerving towards police officers.

He then crashed into barriers outside the Palace of Westminster and was arrested.