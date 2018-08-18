Putin dances at wedding of Austria’s foreign minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a flying visit to Austria to attend the wedding of the country’s foreign minister on Saturday, before heading to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Austrian authorities imposed tight security measures around the site of the ceremony near the southern border with Slovenia, where foreign minister Karin Kneissl married her partner Wolfgang Meilinger, a businessman.

Kneissl, an independent, was nominated by the pro-Russia Austrian Freedom Party, whose leaders also attended the wedding.