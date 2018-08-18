Thousands await rescue amid deadly south Indian floods

Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods batter the south Indian state of Kerala.

More than 170 people have died in a little over a week and much of the state is at least partially submerged.

More than 300,000 people have taken shelter in 1,500 state-run relief camps, officials said, but authorities and local media outlets said they were being inundated with calls for assistance.

“We are receiving multiple repetetitive rescue requests,” the office of the state’s top official, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in a tweet, asking those in need to provide their exact location, landmarks and the number of stranded people when they call for help.