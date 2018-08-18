Tory veteran Sir Peter Tapsell dies aged 88

The veteran former Conservative MP Sir Peter Tapsell has died aged 88, the chairman of his former constituency party has said.

Craig Leyland, the chairman of the Louth and Horncastle Conservative Association, said that Sir Peter had served the constituency loyally and had never been afraid to speak his mind.

Sir Peter first entered Parliament in 1959 as MP for Nottingham West in 1959 and is one for the few MPs to have sat for more then 50 years.

He was Father of the House from 2010 until he finally stood down at the 2015 general election.