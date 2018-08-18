Unified Koreas athletes cheered at Asian Games spectacular

Thousands of spectators have cheered wildly as athletes from the rival Koreas paraded side-by-side behind a “unification” flag in a spectacular opening ceremony for the Asian Games.

The two countries, still technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, have fielded 60 athletes in combined teams along with larger contingents for their respective national squads.

North and South Korean athletes are competing together in several sports at the event in Indonesia, including women’s basketball and rowing.