Usain Bolt arrives in Australia as he chases dream football career

Usain Bolt has arrived in Australia as he continues to chase him dream of becoming a professional footballer.

The eight-time Olympic sprint champion will train for an "indefinite" period with the Central Coast Mariners in Sydey, and he wore the team's scarf as he was greeted by fans and journalists.

He told reporters he was looking forward to hitting the practice field and was excited to call Australia his home.

The world record holder in both the 100 and 200 meters will join the club for an indefinite training period as he looks to secure a professional playing contract with the club to play in the A-League from October.

He has previously trialled unsuccessfully with teams in Germany, Norway and South Africa.

It's understood Bolt will have his first training session with the club on Tuesday 21st August.