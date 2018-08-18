Weather: Drizzle in the west, sunny spells in the east

The Northern Isles will start Saturday very windy, with some heavy blustery showers, and whilst winds will ease later, it will remain showery for much of the day.

The northern half of mainland Scotland in contrast should see plenty of sunshine.

For Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland as well as northwest England, skies will often be cloudy, with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Occasional drizzle may also affect other western coasts of England and Wales, but further east, we should see some lengthy sunny spells developing.

For many of us, it will be humid, with a high of 25 Celsius (77F) in eastern England.