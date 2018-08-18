What the papers say – August 18

A “latte levy” on disposable coffee cups and concerns over rocketing childhood diabetes rates are among Saturday’s front page stories. The Daily Express and The Independent lead with figures that childhood diabetes linked to obesity has soared by 41% in three years.

A “latte levy” on single-use coffee cups that will also see takeaway boxes taxed is close to being announced, the Daily Mail reports.

An Israeli athlete who survived the Munich Olympics massacre has urged Jeremy Corbyn to “disappear” from politics over the anti-Semitism row, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The acid attacker who left Katie Piper scarred could be released from jail within weeks, the Daily Mirror reports.

Some asylum seekers have had to wait more than 20 years for decisions on their asylum claims, The Guardian reports.

A Government crackdown on corrupt oligarchs has failed to materialise, The Times reports.

The FTWeekend focuses on US president Donald Trump’s backing for quarterly reporting for businesses to be replaced with a new system.

Universities face being ordered to cut the number of unconditional offers they give to A-level students, the i reports.

And The Sun leads with comments from Thomas Markle Sr about the Royal Family.