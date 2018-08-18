Woman, 93, injured after ‘cowardly’ attempted robbery at bus stop

A 93-year-old woman was left with multiple injuries after she was dragged to the ground in a “cowardly” attempted robbery at a bus stop.

Two men are being sought over the “violent” attack in the Chadderton area of Oldham that police said could have resulted in “graver consequences”.

The victim was waiting for a bus on Turf Lane shortly before midday on Thursday when two men attempted to grab her handbag and dragged her to the floor, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

She was left with injuries to her head, knees and hands by the attack, although her assailants left empty handed.