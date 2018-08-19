Baby born on board Coastguard helicopter at 1,400 feet

A Coastguard helicopter turned airborne maternity unit when a baby boy was born while the helicopter was in flight at 1,400 feet.

The baby was born on board the helicopter over Penzance in Cornwall after his mother went into labour while visiting the Isles of Scilly.

The incident began at about 7pm on Saturday when the Coastguard was asked by the South West Ambulance Service to assist with a rescue.

Since there was not a midwife on the islands on Saturday night, the mother-to-be and her partner needed to be flown to a hospital on the mainland.