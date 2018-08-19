Billy Connolly’s ‘wonderful brain is dulled’, says Michael Parkinson

Sir Michael Parkinson has spoken of comedy star Sir Billy Connolly’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, saying his “wonderful brain is dulled”.

Scottish comedian Sir Billy revealed in 2013 that he was being treated for the initial symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Chat show host veteran Sir Michael said: “The sadness of Billy now is that wonderful brain is dulled.

“I saw him recently, he’s now living in America, and it was very sad, because I was presenting him with a prize at an award ceremony.”

Sir Michael told ITV show Saturday Morning With James Martin: “We had an awkward dinner together because I wasn’t quite sure if he knew who I was or not.