- ITV Report
-
Cocaine worth 10 million euros destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica
Cocaine with a street value of 10 million euros and destined for Ireland has been seized in Costa Rica.
An estimated 133 kilogrammes of the drug concealed in a cargo of fruit on board a ship called Polar Chile was discovered by the Central American country’s authorities.
Garda assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said his force was carrying out an investigation.
He added international cooperation involving law enforcement organisations on a global basis was essential in targeting criminal activity engaged in by organised crime groups with an international dimension.