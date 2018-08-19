Advertisement

Cocaine worth 10 million euros destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica

(PA) Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Cocaine with a street value of 10 million euros and destined for Ireland has been seized in Costa Rica.

An estimated 133 kilogrammes of the drug concealed in a cargo of fruit on board a ship called Polar Chile was discovered by the Central American country’s authorities.

Cocaine stock Credit: PA

Garda assistant commissioner John O’Driscoll said his force was carrying out an investigation.

He added international cooperation involving law enforcement organisations on a global basis was essential in targeting criminal activity engaged in by organised crime groups with an international dimension.