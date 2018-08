Norway has a perfect sport for daredevils who like to jump from heights - Dødsing, or Death Diving.

Competitors jump off a 10-meter high diving board, stiffen their body on their way down and curl up right before they hit the water.

It's a bit like Olympic diving, but with a little less grace, and more belly-flops.

The final took place this weekend in Oslo, with Emil Lybek taking the top spot.