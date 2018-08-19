Dublin archbishop calls for Pope Francis to speak ‘frankly’ about abuse

The Catholic archbishop of Dublin has said the Pope should speak frankly about church abuse scandals. Diarmuid Martin said the institution had come through moments of real darkness and needed to avoid covering up or justifying what happened. The first papal visit to Ireland for almost 40 years takes place next weekend.

Archbishop Martin said: “My hope is that he will speak kindly but also speak frankly. “The recent history of the church in Ireland had its moments of real darkness. “We need a church of light, a light that exposes darkness for what it is, and a light that is such that the mechanisms of cover-up and self justification cannot extinguish or tone down. “My hope is that Pope Francis will challenge the church in Ireland to be different, to be more authentically the church of Jesus Christ in a culture that is different.” The church has faced a sex abuse crisis which is global of nature but which has caused great harm to a once all-powerful institution in Ireland. Archbishop Martin added: “The Pope has to speak frankly about our past but also about our future.” He said the scandals had produced deep-seated resentment amongst believers.

Pope Francis has been urged to speak frankly about the abuse scandal within the Catholic church Credit: Niall Carson/PA