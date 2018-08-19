Fresh quake strikes near Indonesian tourist island of Lombok

Another strong earthquake has struck near the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.9 quake struck Sunday night at a depth of 12 miles. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Late Sunday morning, a magnitude 6.3 quake also struck the island, still reeling from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

Motorists ride past a road torn apart by Sunday’s earthquake Credit: Fauzy Chaniago/AP

The morning quake caused landslides and damaged buildings, but as of Sunday night there were no reports of injuries or fatalities. Video shot earlier by the Indonesian Red Cross showed huge clouds of dust billowing from the slopes of Rinjani. The shaking toppled motorcycles and there was damage to buildings in Sembalun subdistrict, including a community hall that collapsed. It had sustained damage in earlier quakes, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho. Homes and a mosque were also damaged, he said.

Women stand in a tent at a temporary shelter after the original quake Credit: Firdia Lisnawati/AP