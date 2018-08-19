Government concerned over claims of looting on Second World War shipwrecks

The Government is investigating fresh reports that a number of British Second World War wrecks in Asia have been plundered by grave robbers.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said he was “very concerned” to hear allegations that remains of four ships lying off the Malaysian and Indonesian coasts have been looted.

It comes after six wrecks, including Royal Navy battleships HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse, were feared to have been damaged or destroyed by scavengers.

Altogether the wrecks are thought to be the final resting place for hundreds of Royal Navy sailors and civilians.

Mr Williams said the Government “absolutely condemns” the unauthorised disturbance of any wreck containing human remains.