Imran Khan pledges to restore Pakistan’s economy

Pakistan’s newly elected prime minister Imran Khan said Sunday that the country was in the worst economic condition it has seen and pledged to cut government expenditure, end corruption and repatriate public funds.

In his first televised speech Khan, who a day earlier was sworn in as 22nd prime minister, promised reforms across all fields.

“I want to see Pakistan a great country” with social services for the poor, Khan said.

Khan pointed to the growing divide between the rich and poor and said he would adopt austerity measures to relieve the strain on the economy and tackle the country’s foreign debt, more than £75 billion.