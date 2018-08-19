Landslides and damage to buildings reported after fresh Indonesia quake

A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok, causing landslides on Mount Rinjani and damaging buildings, as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake, centred in the north east of the tourist island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of four miles.

It was felt on the neighbouring island of Bali and was preceded a few minutes earlier by a magnitude 5.4 quake, also in Lombok’s north east.

A reporter on Lombok said the tremor caused landslides on the slopes of Rinjani and panic in villages.