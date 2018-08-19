Man arrested after Bundoran road accident kills two

A man has been arrested after a road accident in which two were killed and three injured in Co Donegal.

The vehicle they were travelling in hit a wall at Eastend, Bundoran, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardai said the man and woman who died, aged in their 20s, were passengers in the car.

A woman and two men, also aged in their 20s, suffered serious injuries and are being treated in hospital in Sligo.