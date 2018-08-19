Man arrested after woman and daughter critically hurt in random hammer attack

Police have arrested the main suspect in an unprovoked hammer attack that left a mother and daughter fighting for their lives. Detectives were hunting for Joe Xuereb, 27, after he allegedly targeted the women at random in Adderley Gardens, Greenwich, south-east London, on Sunday. Officers were called at 12.10pm on Sunday to find the women, aged 64 and 30, suffering from devastating injuries “consistent with a violent assault”, Scotland Yard said.

Joe Xuereb was wanted for questioning in connection with the attack Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

They were taken to south London hospitals where they are in a critical condition. A hammer was recovered from the scene which was “believed to have been used in the assault”, a police spokesman said. Scotland Yard confirmed they arrested Xuereb on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder at 7.35pm. He had been spotted by a woman who then followed him in her car, until the force were able to detain him on Old Farm Avenue, Sidcup, south-east London. The suspect, from Greenwich, is thought to have mental health issues and was last seen travelling on a black and orange bicycle, according to the force.

